News
Man Who Fell Into Gullfoss An Asylum Seeker

Man Who Fell Into Gullfoss An Asylum Seeker

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Fulton

Published July 20, 2017

The police in the south of Iceland have sent out a press release in which they claim that the man who yesterday fell into the Gullfoss waterfall was an asylum seeker.

An abandoned car was found in the parking lot by the waterfall and it was through investigating the car that police were able to identify the man. The press release mentioned that they had talked to many witnesses and related parties, and those who were onsite were able to provide a thorough description of the man.

The man has yet to be found and the search will continue today, but will be conducted with less manpower than yesterday.

The name of the man has yet to be released.

Latest

News
7 Week Old Diagnosed With Whooping Cough

7 Week Old Diagnosed With Whooping Cough

by

A newborn girl has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Pertussis or whooping cough as it is more

News
Mumford & Sons To Play Airwaves This Year

Mumford & Sons To Play Airwaves This Year

by

The organisers of Airwaves have just announced that the British indie folk band Mumford & Sons will be playing at

News
Man Falls Into Gullfoss: 145 Emergency Personnel Take Part In Search

Man Falls Into Gullfoss: 145 Emergency Personnel Take Part In Search

by

At around 18:00 Wednesday, police got a report that a man had fallen into the Gullfoss waterfall. Since then around

News
Mysterious Horses Gallop Freely Around Town

Mysterious Horses Gallop Freely Around Town

by

Last night, police were notified of a harass of horses that were prancing about on the road Reykjanesbraut in Kópavogur.

News
25°C Up North Today, Reykjavík Get Ready For Saturday!

25°C Up North Today, Reykjavík Get Ready For Saturday!

by

If you currently find yourself up north east, then you already know that the weather is really good, but if

News
Kitten Calamity: Shelter At Cat-pacity

Kitten Calamity: Shelter At Cat-pacity

by

Pandemonium has ravaged the cat shelter Kattholt this summer as the number of homeless cats arriving in recent weeks has

Show Me More!