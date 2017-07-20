Man Who Fell Into Gullfoss An Asylum Seeker

The police in the south of Iceland have sent out a press release in which they claim that the man who yesterday fell into the Gullfoss waterfall was an asylum seeker.

An abandoned car was found in the parking lot by the waterfall and it was through investigating the car that police were able to identify the man. The press release mentioned that they had talked to many witnesses and related parties, and those who were onsite were able to provide a thorough description of the man.

The man has yet to be found and the search will continue today, but will be conducted with less manpower than yesterday.

The name of the man has yet to be released.