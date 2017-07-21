Jun Jun Dead, What Next For Westman Islands?

Last month, the Grapevine reported on plans to import three beluga whales to an enclosure in the Westman Islands, as a part of a large exhibition of sea creatures. These plans, however, have been put in jeopardy following the sudden passing of Jun Jun–one of the three whales.

The whales are owned by a subsidiary of the theme park operator Merlin Entertainments called SEA LIFE, and despite the tragedy the company remains determent on moving the whales to Iceland. James Burleigh, SEA LIFE’s Chief Ambassador, took to Youtube to pay tribute to the late Jun Jun.

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Jun Jun our Beluga whale, she was 17 years old,” Mr Burleigh said. “Jun Jun had a history of illness, particularly around her immune system. But at late she’d been getting fitter and fitter and enjoying her life, and unfortunately this happened very very quickly.”

“And even though we had our experts and vets with us, there was nothing more we could do for her and she sadly passed away. A post mortem has taken place and the results will be released in due course.”

We hope she is sharing a shoal of mackerel with Keikó in the big ocean in the sky.

May she rest in peace.