News
Identity Of Man Who Fell Into Gullfoss Revealed

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Lögreglan á Suðurlandi

Published July 21, 2017

Police say that the man who fell into Gullfoss Wednesday is 22 year old Georgian national Nika Begades. Despite an extensive ongoing search, the man is yet to be found and the police do not believe he will be found alive.

Begades was an asylum seeker who lived in Reykjanesbær and the police are asking people who have any information about him to come forward and contact sudurland@logreglan.is.

The car the clue

The identity of the man was discovered after police investigated an abandoned car in the parking lot by the waterfall. Police dogs then tracked a scent leading from the car to the observation decks and down to the river.

The details of the matter are still unknown, but police are treating the case as an accident.

