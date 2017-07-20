News
Mumford & Sons To Play Airwaves This Year

Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published July 20, 2017

The organisers of Airwaves have just announced that the British indie folk band Mumford & Sons will be playing at this year’s music festival.

The band is effectively headlining Airwaves, as they will be playing the final concert on the final day, at Valshöll on November 5. Doors open at 19:00 and the show starts at 19:30. Opening acts for Mumford & Sons are still to be announced.

For the unfamiliar, Mumford & Sons were formed about ten years ago, and have since released several successful hits, including Little Lion Man, The Cave, and I Will Wait, featured below:

Airwaves tickets can be bought at tix.is and go on sale July 25. The festival itself will be held in Reykjavík and Akureyri November 1 to 5.

