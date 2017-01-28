In Memoriam: Icelanders March For Birna

Today, numerous Icelanders held a march in memory of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir, whose body was discovered in south Iceland last week. Two men are currently in police custody in connection with her death.

The tragedy has hit the country hard, garnering international attention and outpourings of sympathy from neighbouring Greenland, as the suspects in question are themselves from Greenland.

Below are photos taken from this event. We at the Grapevine wish to express our deepest sympathies for Birna’s family and friends.