Body Of Missing Woman Found

Police announced at a press conference held just moments ago that the body of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir has been found.

RÚV reports that she was found around midday today, in a cove at Selvogsvita, west of Þorlákshöfn, south Iceland. No cause of death has yet been reported, but the red Kia Rio car seized by police in connection with her disappearance was found to have traces of her blood.

The two men currently in solitary confinement, suspected of having played some role in her disappearance, will be questioned tomorrow or Tuesday.

The discovery is the result of the most massive search and rescue operation in Icelandic history.

As reported, Birna disappeared from downtown Reykjavík late Saturday night. According to sources close to Vísir, crew members of the ship Polar Nanoq rented a red Kia Rio on the weekend of her disappearance, and the ship was docked in Hafnarfjörður during this time. Surveillance footage taken on Laugarvegur on the night of the disappearance shows a red Kia Rio traveling went on Laugavegur at about the same time and place that Birna disappeared.

Her phone continued to produce a signal until at about 5:50 in Hafnarfjörður, near the area of the fire station. Given the distance covered in this short amount of time, it is possible she went to Hafnarfjörður by car. Rescue workers and police extended their search to Hafnarfjörður, and RÚV reports that two black Dr. Martens boots – the same kind Birna was wearing on the night she disappeared – were found near the harbour.

Police have been engaged in an extensive search for Birna ever since, and surveillance camera footage shows her walking east on Laugavegur at about 5:25 Saturday morning. After scanning footage from several cameras along Laugavegur, it appears as though Birna walked no further than Laugavegur 31.

With the discovery of Birna, investigations at the scene are at this time closed.