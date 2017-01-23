News
Greenland Mourns For Iceland

Greenland Mourns For Iceland

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Capital Area Police

Published January 23, 2017

Greenlanders braved sub-zero temperatures to gather outside the Icelandic consulate in Nuuk last night in a show of sympathy for the death of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir, whose body was discovered in south Iceland yesterday.

Stundin reports that candles were not only lit in Nuuk, but also in Maniitsoq, Paamiut, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik, Uummannaq and Tasiilaq; a town that had recently mourned the loss of three women, two to suicide in a single week, and the third, to murder.

Outpourings of sympathy and support from Greenlanders have cropped up across social media.

“This is a case that deeply touches me, like others here,” Greenlander Aviaja E. Lynge told Sermitsiaq. “You feel like you can’t do anything when something this horrible happens. We have strong ties to Iceland, and it’s good to show sympathy in this way, as we can’t do much else.”

Latest

News
Body Of Missing Woman Found

Body Of Missing Woman Found

by

Police announced at a press conference held just moments ago that the body of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir has been found. RÚV

News
“Home Of Leifur Eiríksson” Mourns Beginning Of Trump Presidency

“Home Of Leifur Eiríksson” Mourns Beginning Of Trump Presidency

by

Today, Donald J. Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States of America. The entire world is aware

News
Icelanders Love Sugar, Not So Keen On Fruits And Vegetables

Icelanders Love Sugar, Not So Keen On Fruits And Vegetables

by

Icelanders eat more sugary foods and fewer fruits and vegetables than other Nordic peoples. At the same time, they also

News
Asylum Applications Triple Between The Years

Asylum Applications Triple Between The Years

by

Over 1,100 applications for asylum were submitted in 2016; about three times more than the year previous. Most of these

News
Faroese Conservatives Want To Host Trump-Putin Summit

Faroese Conservatives Want To Host Trump-Putin Summit

by

A conservative opposition party in the Faroese parliament believes their country would be the ideal hosts for a possible summit

News
First Poll Of New Year: Left-Greens Surge, Ruling Coalition Dips

First Poll Of New Year: Left-Greens Surge, Ruling Coalition Dips

by

The first Market and Media Research (MMR) poll of 2017 on levels of party support shows the ruling coalition taking

Show Me More!