Greenland Mourns For Iceland

Greenlanders braved sub-zero temperatures to gather outside the Icelandic consulate in Nuuk last night in a show of sympathy for the death of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir, whose body was discovered in south Iceland yesterday.

Stundin reports that candles were not only lit in Nuuk, but also in Maniitsoq, Paamiut, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik, Uummannaq and Tasiilaq; a town that had recently mourned the loss of three women, two to suicide in a single week, and the third, to murder.

Outpourings of sympathy and support from Greenlanders have cropped up across social media.

“This is a case that deeply touches me, like others here,” Greenlander Aviaja E. Lynge told Sermitsiaq. “You feel like you can’t do anything when something this horrible happens. We have strong ties to Iceland, and it’s good to show sympathy in this way, as we can’t do much else.”