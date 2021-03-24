From Iceland — Photos: Day Five Of The Geldingadalur Eruption

Five days on from lava finally emerging near Fagradalsfjall in Reykjanes, the Geldingadalur volcano shows no signs of slowing down its effusions just yet.

Once again the intrepid Grapevine Newsteam were on location to bring you the latest video newscast from site, and also to bring you the latest amazing images taken by photographer Art Bicnick.

