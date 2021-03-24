From Iceland — New Domestic Restrictions Announced In Wake Of Rising Domestic Infections

Photo by Art Bicnick

In the wake of a recent spike of domestic infections over the weekend and yesterday, new domestic restrictions were announced at a press conference held just moments ago.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir, Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson and Minister of Education and Culture Lilja Alfreðsdóttir were all present for this meeting. Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason and director of the Directorate of Health Alma Möller were also present.

These regulations go into effect at midnight tonight. Children born 2015 or later exempted, instead of the usual age limit of 2005. All schools closed through Easter break, which begins on March 31st. These restrictions will last for at least three weeks.

The main points are as such:

Social gathering is limited to 10 people.

Religious services may admit up to 30 people.

Swimming pools and gyms are closed, as well as contact sports, theatres, pubs, video slots parlours and cinemas.

Restaurants may only admit up to 20 people, and must close at 22:00.

Shops may admit up to 50 people, with fewer allowed in smaller shops.

Hair and beauty salons may continue to operate.

In addition, to this, it was announced that AstraZeneca vaccines will also be resumed. There will be enough supply to cover those over the age of 70 and health care workers.

Vaccinations have ramped up in recent weeks. As it stands now, 19,887 people are fully vaccinated, i.e. have received both shots and completed a grace period of at least two weeks afterwards. 38,142 have received the first shot, 58,029 have received both, and vaccinations have begun on 18,255 people.

