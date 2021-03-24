From Iceland — RVK Newscast #88: The Geldingardal’s Volcano May Last For Years


RVK Newscast #88: The Geldingardal’s Volcano May Last For Years

Published March 24, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

The basalt lava from the volcano at Geldingadalir comes from a deeper place than any that has come from volcanoes in that area for over seven millenia. It arrives from around 20 kilometres deep, meaning—as one scientist said—that this is like having an express connection to the centre of the earth.

And this volcano could be here to stay. Scientists are saying now that it could be an effusive eruption, and historically some of those have gone on for decades. This–and more—in our latest newscast.

Location: Geldingardalsgos

