From Iceland — Geldingadalur Open Today: Will Keep Monitoring Air Quality

Photo by Art Bicnick

The chief of police in Suðurnes has decided to open the eruption site today as the air quality is better today.

This was announced by the National Commissioner of Police’s Civil Defense.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has also set up a weather station at Geldingadalur to monitor the weather in real time. A view of gas concentrations and flow can be seen here.

Work being done to monitor the pollution

The Icelandic Meteorological Office are working on monitoring the measurements of gas at the edge of lava fields to determine when and when it isn’t safe to visit the site.

The weather will massively impact whether the gas coming from the volcano will be harmful for those in the area.

People who plan to walk to eruption sites are encouraged to check the latest weather forecasts and be well prepared for outdoor activities for a long time.

A statement from the Civil Defence states: “Most people stay longer at the eruption sites than they expect as the spectacle is great. It is also encouraged to bring extra charging for telephones, as batteries run out quickly during photography and cold.”

Opið aðgengi að gosstöðvunum í Geldingadölum. Lögreglustjórinn á Suðurnesjum hefur ákveðið að opna aðgengi að… Posted by Almannavarnadeild ríkislögreglustjóra on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The safest space is the slopes

The statement also warns that there is always a risk of gas accumulating in the depressions surrounding the area so it is advised that people do not walk near them.

The safest area to view the eruption are the slopes above Geldingadalur.

In addition, attention is drawn to the fact that infections due to COVID have increased and tourists are therefore encouraged to exercise extreme caution and take personal infection control measures.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.