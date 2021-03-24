From Iceland — Pressure On Government To Enforce Stricter Disease Control Measurements

Photo by Screenshot / Stöð 2

Kári Stefánsson, founder and CEO of deCODE, has publicly stated that he believes the government should lock everything down in response to the recent COVID-19 infections, Vísir reports.

Seventeen people were diagnosed with the coronavirus domestically yesterday. Three of them were outside quarantine and the other fourteen were quarantined.

Kári says the day’s infection figures are quite frightening and says that he expects the government to lock everything up before Easter.

Halt the meeting… For a few hours

The Civil Defense and the Office of the Medical Director of Health were supposed to hold a civil defence meeting today however, for unknown reasons, it was called off.

They will however meet later today to discuss the proposals of Þórólfur Guðnason, the epidemiologist, for tougher measures in Iceland.

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Kári says that the strain of COVID-19 that is prevalent now is the British variant of the virus.

He said “It is not good, but it should be noted that these border operations have been very successful. We are the nation that has had the best time in Europe, but I think we must have learned by now that when such infections occur, they should just be locked up.”

He goes on to urge people to behave sensibly and he doesn’t believe the fourth wave has started but if it has, we have to lock everything up sooner rather than later.

“So if you behave sensibly, if you use a mask, if you are not fooling around with too many people, then you are not in any danger,” says Kári.

