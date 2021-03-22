From Iceland — Five Domestic Infections Diagnosed - Three Of Which Outside Of Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Five people were diagnosed with the coronavirus domestically yesterday. Three of those were outside of quarantine meaning that only 40% of those diagnosed domestically yesterday, Sunday, were quarantined.

There are currently 55 in isolation and 196 quarantines. There are 1,014 border screening quarantines. Three are in hospital with Covid-19.

A total of 10 were diagnosed with Covid at the border yesterday, but they are crew members on board an alumina ship at Reyðjarfjörður. One awaits the results of an antibody test at the border.

The incidence of domestic infections per 100,000 inhabitants is now 3.3 in the last two weeks and 11.5 at the border.

Further information can be found at covid.is and below:

A total of 416 individuals were screened domestically yesterday and 461 at the border.

Need to discuss what can be done to prevent further infection

The National Commissioner of Police’s Civil Protection Department and the Office of the Medical Director of Health have called an information meeting regarding the number of infections at 11:00 today.

Þórólfur Guðnason, Chief Epidemiologist, will review the state of affairs regarding the epidemic together with Dr. Ölma Möller and Rögnvaldur Ólafsson, Assistant Chief of Police.