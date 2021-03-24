From Iceland — Bus Trips To The Eruption Site Have Begun

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavik Excursions have started offering bus trips for people to go visit the volcano at Geldingadalur.

This is being done in response to the large amount of cars that are parking at Suðurstrandarvegur as it is getting increasingly busy there.

There are also talks of banning parking on the road near the start of the route to the site as there has been lots of congestion in the area.

Hop on the bus and get going

Reykjavik Excursions are now offering a return transfer from BSÍ Bus Terminal in Reykjavik to the start of the hiking route towards the volcano in Geldingadalur.

It will also stop in Fjörukráin in Hafnarfjordur to pick up extra passengers.

Fannar Jónasson, mayor of Grindavík, says that a strange situation has arisen on Suðurstrandavegur in recent days due to cars. He therefore advises to have regular bus trips to the area, if infection rules allow it.

“Epidemiological control needs to be taken very carefully and now the situation is not good enough in that respect, but we are still trying to work with this so that it does not form this violent blockage that has been and a long process for people to try to get somehow to the area, “says Fannar.

Back open again

Úlfar Lúðvíksson, chief of police in Suðurnes, says that it is possible to go to the area today as it was shut yesterday evening due to high amounts of gas in the area.

The arrangement of charging those who park near the area has not been decided, but it is planned to ban people from parking on Suðurstrandarvegur.

The arrangement was supposed to take effect later this week, but Fannar considers it imprudent to predict when and how it will be, in light of possible reactions to the increase in coronary heart disease.

If you’re looking to get on one of the new buses to the volcano, you can find the website here.

