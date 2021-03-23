From Iceland — People Urged To Leave Eruption Site Before 17:00

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Meteorological Office are encouraging people who plan to visit the eruption site to leave before 17:00 today as toxic gas is making the area very unsafe.

Gas pollution increases during the day and can be expected to be well above the health protection limit after seven in the evening.

Jam packed full of visitors

Many people have made their way to the site today due to the good weather.

At 10 o’ clock this morning, it was reported by RÚV that there was a two kilometre line of cars that had arrived at Suðurstrandarvegur, from where people started walking.

It’s also reported that hikers are far better equipped for the journey as the path there is a difficult one, despite improvements to the route being made.

Better weather means more gas

According to the Meteorological Office, better weather will also lead to more dangerous gases accumulating near volcanoes and in nearby valleys.

A meteorologist’s comment on the Meteorological Office’s website says that the amount of sulphur dioxide can exceed 9,000 micrometres per cubic meter near the eruption sites after seven o’clock tonight.

In addition, carbon dioxide can be expected to accumulate in depressions. People are therefore advised to leave the area before five o’clock in the afternoon and stay on the hills until then and do not go down into valleys or depressions.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.