From Iceland — Health Minister: Those From "Red Areas" Must Go Into Quarantine

Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir has announced two important changes to border screening procedures, RÚV reports.

First of all, those coming from dark red zones of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s coronavirus map will be required to go into specially equipped quarantine housing upon arrival in Iceland. This change will go into effect as soon as enough housing has been secured.

Secondly, children will also be screened at the border, beginning tomorrow. All those screened at the border from high risk areas will be required to go into quarantine housing, between first and second screening, for five days.

These changes are based on recommendations from Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason. More details will be reported on as they arise.

Current domestic restrictions can be found here, and current regulations for those visiting Iceland can be found here.

