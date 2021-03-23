From Iceland — Health Minister: Those From "Red Areas" Must Go Into Quarantine

Health Minister: Those From “Red Areas” Must Go Into Quarantine

Published March 23, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir has announced two important changes to border screening procedures, RÚV reports.

First of all, those coming from dark red zones of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s coronavirus map will be required to go into specially equipped quarantine housing upon arrival in Iceland. This change will go into effect as soon as enough housing has been secured.

Secondly, children will also be screened at the border, beginning tomorrow. All those screened at the border from high risk areas will be required to go into quarantine housing, between first and second screening, for five days.

These changes are based on recommendations from Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason. More details will be reported on as they arise.

Current domestic restrictions can be found here, and current regulations for those visiting Iceland can be found here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Lava From Geldingadalur Is The Most Primitive Iceland Has Seen In 7000 Years

Lava From Geldingadalur Is The Most Primitive Iceland Has Seen In 7000 Years

by

News
Increased Interest In Iceland After Decision To Allow Vaccinated Tourists From Outside Schengen

Increased Interest In Iceland After Decision To Allow Vaccinated Tourists From Outside Schengen

by

News
People Urged To Leave Eruption Site Before 17:00

People Urged To Leave Eruption Site Before 17:00

by

News
Rescue Team Finished New Route To The Eruption Site

Rescue Team Finished New Route To The Eruption Site

by

News
COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team

RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team

by

Show Me More!