From Iceland — Happy New Year 2022

Happy New Year 2022

Published January 5, 2022

Gleðilegt nýtt ár! Happy New Year from Reykjavík Grapevine!

Filmed in Borgarnes on 31st December 2021.

Thank you for all of your support in 2021. Wishing you all health, happiness and peace in 2022.

