From Iceland — Flights Cancelled Due To Severe Weather Tomorrow

Photo by McArthur/Unsplash

Due to an impending storm for the entirety of southwest Iceland and the Highlands, Icelandair has issued a travel alert on the cancellation of some flights.

Specifically, “evening flights from North America on the 5th of January scheduled to land in Keflavik on the 6th have been cancelled,” adding that, for the moment at least, “our morning flights on the 6th of January to and from Europe are still on schedule as planned. We are however actively monitoring the situation and will inform customers of any changes as soon as is possible. We encourage passengers to monitor their emails and SMS.”

Bear in mind that Icelandair will re-book your flights automatically and send confirmation via email. You do not need to contact the airline directly to make new arrangements, unless their proposed new arrangements are not suitable for you.

The weather conditions for tonight and through tomorrow morning are indeed daunting. Gale force winds are expected to cover the entire southwestern portion of Iceland, from Vík in the south to the southern shores of the Westfjords. Wind speeds will reach anywhere from 20 to 25 metres per second, with even stronger gusts near mountains.

That being the case, extra care is also advised if you plan on driving in this area during this time. Consult Safe Travel for more information on road conditions, and err on the side of caution–better to be late for your destination than never make it anywhere, ever again.