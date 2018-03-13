Culture
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo Dares To Show His Face In Iceland; Rumours Abound

Cristiano Ronaldo Dares To Show His Face In Iceland; Rumours Abound

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Ronaldo's Instagram

Published March 13, 2018

Professional footballer, proud six-pack owner, face-moth wearer, and member of the many legions of our smited foes Cristiano Ronaldo showed his face in Iceland this week.

Having washed all the egg from his face after a Euro 2016 outburst in which the twinkle-toed diva predicted Iceland would “do nothing in the tournament” due to a “small time mentality,” Cristiano looked fresh as he went sightseeing, saying he had an “amazing day” on Instagram.

Opposition research?

Rumours abound as to the nature of his visit. Some claim he was trying to discover the secrets of Iceland’s mighty smiting wrath by witnessing first-hand the unforgiving nature from which our players sprang.

Others say he was on a mission to steal the mythical Smiting Stone, which lies buried deep beneath the frozen tundra carved with runes of strength and indefatigability. Ancient lore tells us that the Smiting Stone is the source of Iceland’s footballing power, but its existence has never been fully confirmed.

Either way, Cristiano was not seen at the site of any archaeological digs, but a helicopter trip into the wilderness suggests he could have been here on reconnaissance.

#RonaldoTears

The vain, slick-haired cry-baby also visited the Euro 2016 memorial hot pot, which was filled with #RonaldoTears collected after Iceland smited Portugal 1-1 in a scorching and historic victory during the tournament.

Amazing day❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

We look forward to meeting Cristiano once again on the field of war at the World Cup.

Latest

Culture
Football
Gylfi “The Viking Virtuoso” Sigurðsson Injured, World Cup Participation In Doubt

Gylfi “The Viking Virtuoso” Sigurðsson Injured, World Cup Participation In Doubt

by

Iceland’s midfield maestro and attacking mainstay Gylfi Sigurdsson has suffered a knee injury whilst playing for Everton that could rule

Culture
Football
Why Is Iceland So Good At Football, With Such A Small Population?

Why Is Iceland So Good At Football, With Such A Small Population?

by

The Icelandic national men’s football’s progress into Euro 2016, and now the World Cup 2018, has left the world’s media

Culture
Football
Maniac German Football Warlord Jürgen Klopp Is Supporting Iceland

Maniac German Football Warlord Jürgen Klopp Is Supporting Iceland

by

The arm-flailing, spittle-speckling, wild-eyed warlord of Liverpool FC, Jürgen Klopp, came out in favour of Iceland this week. “What they’ve

Culture
Football
Meet the Smiters: Ragnar “Shaggy Breeches” Sigurðsson

Meet the Smiters: Ragnar “Shaggy Breeches” Sigurðsson

by

Ragnar Sigurðsson is a burly blockade at the rear-end of strákarnir okkar (“our boys”), and a fierce defender of national

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Siberian Exile, Power Tattoos, And A Giant On The Bench

#SmiteTheWorld: Siberian Exile, Power Tattoos, And A Giant On The Bench

by and

As accursed frozen weather creeps over Russia with the deadly, intractable purpose of a slowly growing glacier, terrified locals are

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Icelandic Football Team Hits New High In FIFA Rankings

#SmiteTheWorld: Icelandic Football Team Hits New High In FIFA Rankings

by

The squabbling sewing circle of FIFA have deemed this month, in their continuing infinite wrongness, that the Icelandic national men’s

Show Me More!