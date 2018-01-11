SmiteTheWorld: Iceland Rout Indonesia 6-0 Amidst Apocalyptic Downpour

The Icelandic men’s national football team inflicted a mighty thrashing on Indonesia’s select XI today in a “friendly” pre-World Cup run out. On a flooded pitch in Yogykarta, the goals rained in as thick and fast as the downpour, with Iceland netting six times against the home side on their continuing march to World Cup glory. Here’s how it went down.

#ICELANDSMITES: #ISL are currently in the process of absolutely terrorising and thrashing Indonesia in a so-called friendly game that's more like an apocalyptic wrecking (scoreline: 0-0). You can watch it live here: https://t.co/JI2YZYO1G9#SmiteTheWorld #IDNISL #RoadToRussia — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

A thunderous #ISL goal crashes into the net like a meteorite hitting the earth, with such terrible force that the very earth trembles, and with such dire consequences that future #IDN generations will be born beset by nightmares of a flaming orb besmiting them. #IDN 0-1 #ISL — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

The #ISL wolves continue to wreak grim havoc across the pock-marked #IDN pitch, strafing the goal with a constant barrage of fierce shots so powerful that several ballboys & officials have fled the stadium in a foaming panic. Half time. #IDNISL #IcelandSmites #Fiendly #Unfriendly — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

The mighty #ISL players thunder down the tunnel for their halftime bjór, forgetting that the dressing room has a door and smiting it off its very hinges like a herd of mighty wildebeests charging out of a terrifying frozen wilderness. #IcelandSmites #SmiteTheDoor #IDNISL #Fiendly — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

The players reemerge for the second half of this #IDN–#ISL friendly. The Indonesian players huddle, discussing their final wills & testaments. The #ISL players rampage around the field screaming in wanton bloodlust. The ref is hiding in the stands. #IDNISL #IcelandSmites #Fiendly pic.twitter.com/Vm5DSLGfzf — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

GOAL! Just 3 minutes into the 2nd half, a shot is unleashed with the power of a lightning bolt, the deafening thunderclap hitting the #IDN goalie like a sonic boom, vaporising him entirely on the spot. There is no time to mourn. A fog of war descends. #IDN 0-2 #ISL #IcelandSmites — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

The livestream of the game breaks as Þór's hammer bashes down onto his anvil, unleashing terrible matrices of lightning that illuminate the sky above the Yogykarta stadium, shorting the system. Locals stare balefully upwards, running & hiding in alleyways. #IDNISL #IcelandSmites pic.twitter.com/hQ5m6vFOqt — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

The darkness of the broken #IDNISL livestream gives an insight into the terrified darkness in the souls of the broken #IDN players as they scamper meekly between the pounding, gnashing boots of the #ISL warriors. #IcelandSmites #SmiteTheStream #SmiteTheWorld #Unfriendly pic.twitter.com/v9NB0c5hHv — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

The pitch is flooded by the falling tears of the #IDN nation, whipped up by the fearsome winds of the #ISL gods and cast down onto the pitch from a swirling maelstrom of despair that pulsates in the air 100m above the stadium. #IDN 0-2 #ISL #IcelandSmites #SmiteTheWorld #Fiendly pic.twitter.com/EyB0QdfmqA — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

SUBSTITUTION: On goes Óttar Magnús "The Horrible" Karlsson, the ball exploder, the breaker of goalies, the awful merciless conqueror of worlds, son of the rampant demonic bear that razes mountains to the ground for fun. He immediately scores. #IDN 0-3 #ISL#IDNISL #IcelandSmites — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

GOAL! #ISL casually smash a fourth into the net between rounds of Brennivín in the centre circle.

0 #IDN–#ISL 4 #IcelandSmites #SmiteTheWorld — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

An #ISL long throw is hurled into the #IDN box, exerting gravity on the goalie like a near-earth object passing our planet. Trembling and helpless, the keeper watches aghast as the ball is headed over him into the charred remains of the what was once the #IDN goal.

0 #IDN-5 #ISL — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

#IDN scurry forth like a family of mice fleeing a flooded barn, hoping against hope for a consolation goal, or simply to survive the onslaught. The final whistle blows. They limp from the pitch with the blank expressions of the deeply smited.

Final: IDN 0-6 #ISL#IcelandSmites — Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) January 11, 2018

