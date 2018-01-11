Culture
#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland Rout Indonesia 6-0 Amidst Apocalyptic Downpour

#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland Rout Indonesia 6-0 Amidst Apocalyptic Downpour

Published January 11, 2018

The Icelandic men’s national football team inflicted a mighty thrashing on Indonesia’s select XI today in a “friendly” pre-World Cup run out. On a flooded pitch in Yogykarta, the goals rained in as thick and fast as the downpour, with Iceland netting six times against the home side on their continuing march to World Cup glory. Here’s how it went down.

