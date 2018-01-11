News
Foreign Travellers Owe National Hospital Millions of Krónur in Medical Fees

Foreign Travellers Owe National Hospital Millions of Krónur in Medical Fees

Continued below.
Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Mary Frances
Art Bicnick

Published January 11, 2018

Foreign travellers who come to Iceland without a proper health insurance seem to be placing a heavy financial burden on the National University Hospital of Iceland. According to Visir, the debt that uninsured individuals have accumulated with the Hospital amounts to around 190 million ISK, or 1.8 million USD, for the period between 2013 and 2016. The debt has already increased over the last year.

Triple Trouble

Naturally, as the number of tourists has more than doubled since 2013, so has the number of uninsured individuals seeking medical assistance. However, while in 2013 the Hospital received 1,053 uninsured travelers, in the last few years the Hospital received up to 2,700 individuals only during the months of July and August.

The amount of money owned by each individual differs according to the assistance required, including types of medicines and intensive care. The highest debt accumulated by a single person amounts so far to 8.4 million ISK, or 80,000 USD.

A Better System

This is not to say that all uninsured individuals leave the country without paying their debt. On the contrary, the Hospital confirmed that around 80% of them offer cash payment straight away. When the Hospital doesn’t receive a cash payment however, the individual is charged through their online bank. If that fee is not paid within the due date, the bill steadily increases, but it might take a long time before the fee is paid, especially when foreign insurance agencies are involved.

The National Health System has been in desperate need of money and better management, including new equipment and more staff, for the past few years. Luckily, however, Iceland has not come to the point of refusing patients the assistance they require only because they are uninsured. A better system to prevent the accumulation of such debt without imposing inhumane treatment of patients is hopefully in the works.

Latest

News
Man Falls Asleep In Bathroom, Gets Locked In

Man Falls Asleep In Bathroom, Gets Locked In

by

Police in Iceland do a lot of the usual law enforcement things, but sometimes they are called upon to rise

News
Over A Million In Seized Cash & Assets Disappear From Police Custody

Over A Million In Seized Cash & Assets Disappear From Police Custody

by

Cash and other assets totaling about 1 million ISK that were seized in a raid on a “champagne club” have

News
Chinese Post-Rock Band Wang Wen To Perform in Reykjavík Tonight

Chinese Post-Rock Band Wang Wen To Perform in Reykjavík Tonight

by

Hailing from Dalian, a city in Northern China, instrumental rock band Wang Wen has been around since 1999. They have

News
Homophobic Violence Still A Major Problem In Iceland

Homophobic Violence Still A Major Problem In Iceland

by

Despite Iceland’s reputation as a tolerant country, homophobia is still very prevalent. In fact, this reputation for tolerance may be

News
Windstorm To Return On Thursday

Windstorm To Return On Thursday

by

Better enjoy the relative stillness while it lasts tomorrow, because the dreaded high winds will be returning to Iceland later

News
Hellish Vortex Pummeling Iceland All Day Today

Hellish Vortex Pummeling Iceland All Day Today

by

High winds will be whipping across much of Iceland today, but things will be calmer by the evening. As this

Show Me More!