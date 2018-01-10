Man Falls Asleep In Bathroom, Gets Locked In

Police in Iceland do a lot of the usual law enforcement things, but sometimes they are called upon to rise above and beyond the call of duty. RÚV reports one such incident.

According to their sources, the police in Kópavogur received a call shortly before midnight last night from a man in a somewhat desperate situation. The man in question was locked inside the bathroom of an as yet unnamed company in the town.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to rescue the man, whose name was withheld for obvious reasons. According to his account, he went into the establishment in order to use the bathroom, but ended up falling asleep. When he awoke, the business had long since been closed, and he was trapped inside.

No other details about this incident have been provided. Suffice it to say that if you really are that tired, do your business and go home; a nap on the porcelain is highly inadvisable.