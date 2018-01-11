Weather Warning Issued In Southern Iceland

More rough weather is expected in southern Iceland today, with a windstorm currently descending over Reykjavík. An orange warning has been issued between the times of 16:30-19:30 in the capital region, and also in parts of south and east Iceland.

High winds are forecast, with individual gusts expected to reach hurricane force. This means conditions will not be safe for driving on the roads between Reykjavík and Borgarnes, Reykjavík and Keflavík airport, and along parts of the popular South coast tourist route, particular between Seljalandsfoss and Vík.

A yellow alert is in place across the rest of Iceland from 16:30-21:00.

Winds of this strength are known to ground flights and blow cars from the road, so if you’re thinking of travelling during this period, maybe don’t. We recommend getting a bag full of snacks, turning up the radiators, and watching Travelers on Netflix. It’s pretty good.

You can monitor the unfolding situation via the Icelandic Met Office, and update yourself on road conditions at road.is. At the time of writing, one domestic flight from Keflavík has been cancelled—you can check the status of your flight here.