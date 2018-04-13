The Weekend Edit: 4 Things To Do In Reykjavik This Weekend

If spending the entire weekend in sloth-mode on the sofa is not your thing, there are plenty of things to do in Reykjavík that will keep you occupied this weekend, whether you’re thinking about late Sunday brunch or spending an afternoon pondering over life.

From art exhibits to groovy concerts, we’ve compiled a fresh Weekend Edit to help you choose the most interesting events now held in Reykjavík. If you feel like expanding your horizons, however, you can also check our app Happenings for further suggestions.

Art:

ENDURTEKNING // REPETITION

Runs until Sunday 15th — The Icelandic Printmakers Association

Repetition somewhat defines the connection between artists Helga Sif Guðmundsdóttir and Ragnheiður Þorgrímsdóttir. Layer upon layer, this obsessive ceremony filled with feelings and movements of the hand becomes a subjective journey to a conclusion.

This exhibition runs until Sunday 15th, and it’s available this weekend from 14:00 to 18:00. HJC

D33 Anna Fríða Jónsdóttir: Tone

All Weekend — Reykjavík Art Museum Hafnarhús

Sound waves travel from sender to recipient, bringing along messages otherwise unavailable. Here, Anna Fríða presents an exhibit that looks at the world through sound waves, making music directly from the brain.

Hafnarhús is open everyday from 10:00 – 17:00. HJC

Activities:

Reykjavík International Children’s Film Festival

All Weekend — Bíó Paradís

Saturday seems like a good day to spend some quality time with your kids, and what better way to do so than by dropping by the pool in the morning and watching a children’s movie in the afternoon? The Lion King and Princess Mononoke will satisfy the old school palates (with a handful of nostalgic tears from the parents), while Doktor Proktor and short movie Elium will take you on a modern journey through space and time. With the right amount of popcorn and a handy box of wipes, your weekend is set.

The Film Festival is organised by independent cinema Bíó Paradís. Find the schedule here. AD

Music:

Babies

Friday 13th — Húrra — 22:00 — FREE

All that Reykjavík was lacking in its downtown music scene was a fun party cover band. That is, until Babies came along. Join them at Húrra for a night of dancing, shaking, grooving and—possibly—a delightfully nostalgic trip down memory lane. AD