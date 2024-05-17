From Iceland — Sailor Rescued Following Boat Capsize

Sailor Rescued Following Boat Capsize

Published May 17, 2024

Words by
Photo by
The Icelandic Coast Guard

On the morning of May 16, a coastal fishing boat sank northwest to the tip of Garður on the Reykjanes peninsula, RÚV reported. One man was onboard.

A captain of a nearby ship answered the boat’s distress call at approximately 3:00 AM. The captain managed to rescue the sailor who survived by employing a flotation suit. The Coast Guard and Landsbjörg Search and Rescue Team were quick to the scene and brought the man to an ambulance in Sandgerði.

The Coast Guard commandeered a foreign transport vessel to Vestmannaeyjar concerning an investigation of the accident. The two ships were located close to one another when the capsize occurred.

