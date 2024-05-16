From Iceland — Iceland Ranks Second Place The Rainbow Map

Photo by Art Bicnick for the Reykjavík Grapevine

The European region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA-Europe) recently increased Iceland’s ranking on their annual Rainbow Map. ILGA-Europe ranks 49 European countries on a scale of 0% to 100%, depending on each country’s performance in LGBTQI rights.

This year’s ranking moved Iceland from fifth place up to the second, with a score of 83.01%. Malta leads the chart at 87.83%.

ILGA-Europe ranks countries based on laws and policies which have a direct impact on LGBTI people’s rights. The Map ranks each country under seven categories: equality and non-discrimination; family; hate crime and hate speech; legal gender recognition; intersex bodily integrity; civil society space; and asylum.

In a statement published on their website, the National Queer Organisation of Iceland Samtökin ’78 mention the positive developments made in Iceland’s LGBTQI affairs. The adoption of a ban on conversion practises, effective since January 1 2024, the health sector’s services to trans people, and amendments to the Icelandic penal code to include LGBTQI factors have served to increase Iceland’s ranking on the Rainbow Map.