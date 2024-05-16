From Iceland — Iceland Ranks Second Place The Rainbow Map

Iceland Ranks Second Place The Rainbow Map

Published May 16, 2024

The European region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA-Europe) recently increased Iceland’s ranking on their annual Rainbow Map. ILGA-Europe ranks 49 European countries on a scale of 0% to 100%, depending on each country’s performance in LGBTQI rights.

This year’s ranking moved Iceland from fifth place up to the second, with a score of 83.01%. Malta leads the chart at 87.83%.

ILGA-Europe ranks countries based on laws and policies which have a direct impact on LGBTI people’s rights. The Map ranks each country under seven categories: equality and non-discrimination; family; hate crime and hate speech; legal gender recognition; intersex bodily integrity; civil society space; and asylum.

In a statement published on their website, the National Queer Organisation of Iceland Samtökin ’78 mention the positive developments made in Iceland’s LGBTQI affairs. The adoption of a ban on conversion practises, effective since January 1 2024, the health sector’s services to trans people, and amendments to the Icelandic penal code to include LGBTQI factors have served to increase Iceland’s ranking on the Rainbow Map.

