From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Bashar Murad Concert, Skjaldborg & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

This week on our Hot Happenings episode of 66 Degrees of Sound we highlight the upcoming lectures by Dr. Mads Gilbert, “Gaza 2024: A catastrophic man-made disaster. What can we do?”, facilitated by Félagið Ísland-Palestína (Iceland-Palestine Association). The Norwegian health care worker and long-time activist for Palestine has been at the forefront of prominent international aid voices who have witnessed the situation in Gaza firsthand and has been speaking truth to power louder than ever over these past 7 months.

He will deliver the lecture in Reykjavík on Monday May 27 at Háskólabíó and in Akureyri on Wednesday May 29 at Menningarhúsið Hof. The events are free and open to the public.

We also give a taste of something coming up sooner: Bashar Murad performing two shows at Iðnó on Saturday May 18. Have a listen and have a good weekend!



For more events and happenings, check our picks below and events.grapevine.is

Anna Hrund Másdóttir & Jasa Baka – Bed of Poetic Lettuce

Friday May 17 (runs until June 14) — 20:00 — Annabelle’s Home, Framnesvegur 27 — Free

This is the first collaboration between visual artists Anna Hrund Másdóttir and Jasa Baka. Evoking a dreamlike state inside a bedroom through the use of porcelain pieces, everyday objects and something called a “glowing bed of lettuce” to make spiritual references. I’d love to be able to tell you more, but it seems as if you’d need an MA in visual art to understand what artists these days are saying in their press releases. The installation is open on Thursdays between 16:00-21:00 and by appointment. The artists host a children’s workshop on May 30, if your little ones like to tag along. JB

Jónfrí – Album Release Concert

Friday May 17 — 20:00 — IÐNÓ — 2.990 ISK

It’s hard to think of another artist who’ll make you think of cars so intensely. Jónfrí released his album Draumur um Bronco earlier this year, but dreams about the Ford Bronco haven’t stopped. Like the album itself, the release party will feature a mix of genres with indie opener Julian Civilian. Plus, there’ll be bubble machines. IZ

Skjaldborg Documentary Film Festival

Friday May 17 – Monday May 20, Multiple times — Skjaldborgarbíó, Patreksfjorður — Screenings free, festival passes 11.000 ISK

Skjaldborg is an annual documentary town that takes place in Patreksfjörður. The festival is known for its quirky traditions, like limbo competiotion, fish feash and parade. But it also provides what any good festival needs: premieres of the most anticipated Icelandic documentaries, works from the guests of honor, and this year, a special focus on Palestinian cinema. Screenings are always free, but you can get a ticket for parties or side events separately, or splurge on a festival pass that includes camping and access to the swimming pool. IZ

Marina Fages (AR), Sucks to be you, Nigel & Flaaryr

Saturday May 18 — 19:00 — Smekkleysa — 2.000 ISK / pay what you can

The emblematic record store Smekkleysa was one of the first harbingers of punk and alternative music in Iceland. These days, the shop is a rapidly growing force in Reykjavík’s live music scene, lending its facilities to concerts of all types. This show leans into the music of noise, exhibiting up-and-coming Argentinian artist Marina Fages, whose latest album El mundo Pequeño was chosen by Rolling Stone as one of the best Argentinian albums of 2023. Also performing are Reykjavík staples Sucks to be you, Nigel and Flaaryr. Prepare to be wowed. JB

Girls Rock Camp Togo Fundraiser

Monday May 20 — 19:00 — Gaukurinn — 3.900 ISK

Organised by Læti — a non-profit in the business of empowering girls and non-binary kids to pursue music — this fundraiser sports an impressive lineup. Featuring performances by artists gugusar, RAKEL, Salóme Katrín and the talented Togolese musician Mirlinda Kuakuvi, all proceeds go towards the Girls Rock Camp in Togo, managed by Mirlinda herself. The girls in Togo need new equipment — that’s where you come in. By attending, you’ll help supply the camp with a brand new sound system and instruments, all while enjoying great music. Sounds like a win-win situation to me. JB

RVK Poetics #11: Open Mic

Tuesday May 22 — 20:00 — Mengi — Free

Do you want to witness the birth of the next poet? This might well be possible at the RVK Poetics upcoming open mic event, the latest event in an ongoing series. Organised by UNESCO City of Literature programme, the event brings together the best of Reykjavík emerging writers, as well as those who’re just exploring the craft. I don’t know who came up with the idea of giving a mic to a bunch of introverts, but it seems to be working out just fine. IZ