From Iceland — 66 Degrees of Sound: Artist Spotlight — TORFI

Photo by Kaja Sigvalda/Provided by artist

A whole new week, a whole new set of tech issues and delays! OOF! Coming at you one day late, this week’s Artist Spotlight shines on TORFI, the quadruple threat newcomer poised to take over Reykjavík’s dancefloors.

Singer, songwriter, producer and dancer TORFI (Torfi Tómasson) released his debut album EITT on April 25 (the first day of summer) which he describes as a “collection of love letters, written for queer nightlife and communities that have yet to be established in Iceland.”

TORFI came in second place at Músiktilraunir (the Icelandic Music Experiments) in 2023 – the annual competition showcasing bright young talent from the country’s budding musicians platformed by Hitt Húsið. He released three singles in 2023 which started a slowburn leading up to the release of his first album, led by his fourth single “MÁNAÐAMÓT” (released March 1).

He joined us once again in studio (his first visit was last year) to tell us all about his debut album EITT (released April 25), a collection of dancefloor ready love songs to the queer community. We get into the influence of Berlin, the guidance of Páll Óskar, beautiful chaos and subtle aggression.

