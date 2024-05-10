From Iceland — Grapevine Events: KLÚRÓVISION, Lightsaber Class & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

In our Hot Happenings episode of 66 Degrees of Sound this week, co-hosts Jói and Rex welcomed a special guest MSEA gearing up for her highly anticipated album release show on May 9th. Whether you were lucky enough to attend her gig or not, you won’t want to miss this conversation. Hit play below.

Head to Apple Podcasts or Spotify to follow the show and catch all the weekly Hot Happenings episodes, out each Thursday!

For more events and happenings, check our picks below and events.grapevine.is

SINGING EARTH: Barrett Martin & Duke Garwood

Friday May 10 — 20:00 — Kex Hostel (Gym & Tonik) — 4.000 ISK

If the trees scream, does the earth sing? So it seems. When beloved American singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan died in 2022, it sent shockwaves through the world of rock music that still rattle to this day. His 2013 double-bill at Fríkirkjan is still mentioned with wistful nostalgia by Reykjavík’s true rockers. His former Screaming Trees bandmate Barrett Martin and collaborator Duke Garwood continue to embody his legacy, and are now coming to deliver a truly rare event full of music, storytelling, and short film screenings. Barrett Martin will also be doing his own investigations into our local music scene, so all you young rockers better show up. RX

Hausar Presents: Friction (UK)

Friday May 10 — 22:00 — Radar — 3.990 ISK

Since throwing open their doors and plugging in the decks late last year, the folks at our best newcomer bar Radar have been slaying the dancefloor with their bookings. Nina Kraviz just came through and now UK underground D’n’B icon Friction will roll in to drop the beats. With associations to OG rave superstars like Goldie, Fatboy Slim and Pete Tong, Friction is truly a marquee name and a good get for this burgeoning club. Bjarni Ben, Croax and Nightshock will warm up the decks and the whole night will have your feet happily swollen the next day. RX

Iridescence – IUA Graduation Festival

May 11 – 20 — Hafnarhús (Reykjavík Art Museum) — Free

Of all the incredible natural wonders Iceland has to offer, the most underrated and completely free ones are clouds. Few more so than nacreous clouds, or in Icelandic glitský, ice-crystal laden swathes that shimmer like oil slicks under the sun. This speech-snatching phenomenon lends its name to the Iceland University of the Arts’ annual BA graduation exhibition, where over 70 students from across six departments will show the shimmering results of their weathered studies. The IUA graduation shows are always a highlight on the art calendar, so don’t miss this fleeting display. RX

Basic Lightsaber Class

Saturday May 11 — 13:30-16:30 — Fjölnir Handbolti — 6.000 ISK

For a 6,000 ISK this Saturday, you can turn into a Star Wars character and learn how to fight with a lightsaber. The three-hour class includes the basics, including flow, fighting techniques, and choreography. Open to budding Jedi ages 14+, so rally your niece, nephew, sibling, or kid for an out-of-this-galaxy bonding adventure. Ignite your lightsaber and let the battles begin! IZ

KLÚRÓVISION

Saturday May 11 — 21:00 — The National Theatre Cellar — 5.500 ISK / pay what you can

Eurovision’s a real shitshow this year, eh. If you’re not into genocide and you’re down to boycott the show this year, the KLÚRÓVISION (“lewd-o-vision”) variety show will deliver all the glitter and campy entertainment of the contest while supporting human rights. Proceeds will go to the Iceland-Palestine Association who provide humanitarian aid funding to UNRWA. RX

bayou-borne, for Pauline

Sunday 12 — 20:00 — Mengi — 3.000 ISK / Students, children and seniors 2.500 ISK

On Sunday, Nordic Affect premieres Annea Lockwood’s ‘bayou-borne, for Pauline’ at Mengi. The work honours Lockwood’s friend and fellow composer Pauline Oliveros, collaborating with clarinetist John McCoven and percussionist Matthias Engler, also performing pieces from Graphème, a nod to Lockwood’s Women’s Work publications. IZ