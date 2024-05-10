From Iceland — The Eruption Is Dead; Long Live The Eruption

The eruption that began March 16 between Hagafell and Stóra Skógfell has been declared over. Having erupted for 54 days, this latest eruption was the longest-running of those being fed by the magma reservoir beneath Svartsengi. Other eruptions in the same system lasted mere hours to a few days.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office remains vigilant, as magma continues to accumulate beneath Svartsengi at the same rate as prior to and during the eruption. They warn that the likelihood of another eruption starting remains high and warning could be very short.

Earthquakes were recorded in the area around the eruption site on Thursday night, which scientists attributed to movement of magma.

