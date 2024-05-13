From Iceland — Four In Custody For Abduction And Assault

Published May 13, 2024

Police / Photo: HMH

Three men and one woman are in custody, suspected of abduction, assault, and extortion against a man in a residential building in Reykholt in the Árnessýsla region, reports RÚV.

The case came up in late April and the custody of the four suspects — all Icelandic nationals — was extended until May 24, as announced by the South Iceland Police.

Two of the suspects are in their 30s, one is in his 70s, and the youngest is not yet 20.

The victim in the case is a foreign national who has been in Iceland for some time.

The South Iceland Police are conducting the investigation, which is currently ongoing. The Reykjavík Metropolitan Police, the National Commissioner of the Icelandic Police, and the District Prosecutor’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

