From Iceland — Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

Published April 10, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Hörður Sveinsson/Supplied Photo

 

More than 18.600 people have signed a petition proclaiming their lack of support for the prime ministership of Independence Party MP and Chairperson Bjarni Benediktsson.

The petition, titled “Bjarni Ben does not have my support as Prime Minister,” went live online Tuesday, just as Bjarni took on his new role as head of government.

In December, 2023, RÚV reported on a Maskína survey which polled the government’s popular support. According to the Maskína results, nearly 75% of respondents claimed they had little to no trust in Bjarni Ben, who was then serving as finance minister. The study’s outcome indicated Bjarni being the third least popular minister since 2008.

During the newly minted prime minister’s parliamentary address on Thursday, April 10, a spectator protested Bjarni while he discussed government actions on immigration affairs. This is the second time in two months that a spectator protests a parliamentary meeting.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Three Protesters Arrested At Bessastaðir

Three Protesters Arrested At Bessastaðir

by

News
Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

by

News
UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

by and

News
Contaminated Muesli Recalled

Contaminated Muesli Recalled

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

by

Show Me More!