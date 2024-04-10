From Iceland — Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson/Supplied Photo

More than 18.600 people have signed a petition proclaiming their lack of support for the prime ministership of Independence Party MP and Chairperson Bjarni Benediktsson.

The petition, titled “Bjarni Ben does not have my support as Prime Minister,” went live online Tuesday, just as Bjarni took on his new role as head of government.

In December, 2023, RÚV reported on a Maskína survey which polled the government’s popular support. According to the Maskína results, nearly 75% of respondents claimed they had little to no trust in Bjarni Ben, who was then serving as finance minister. The study’s outcome indicated Bjarni being the third least popular minister since 2008.

During the newly minted prime minister’s parliamentary address on Thursday, April 10, a spectator protested Bjarni while he discussed government actions on immigration affairs. This is the second time in two months that a spectator protests a parliamentary meeting.