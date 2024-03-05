From Iceland — Protester Removed From Alþingi

Photo by RÚV – Höskuldur Kári Schram

Monday, March 4, an Alþingi parliament meeting was postponed after protesters in Alþingi‘s spectator benches began shouting at MPs. Speaker of the House Birgir Ármannsson promptly adjourned the meeting.

Several protesters were present as Minister of Judicial Affairs and Independence Party MP Guðrún Hafsteinsdóttir spoke on amendments to the law of foreigners. One protester climbed over the bannister, accusing the minister of having no sense of justice.

The protester was subsequently escorted out of the building by police and arrested.