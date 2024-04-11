From Iceland — First Case Of Pertussis Recorded In Iceland Since 2019

Photo by mbl.is / Jón Pétur

Two individuals were recently diagnosed with pertussis (whooping cough) in the capital area. These are the first cases of the illness recorded in Iceland since 2019. The Directorate of Health reported the cases online.

Pertussis has been diagnosed in Iceland sporadically. A surge of domestic cases is expected every three to five years. Global transmission of the disease has increased over the last twenty years and is endemic in some countries.

In infants under six months old are particularly vulnerable to complications of pertussis, with it being potentially life-threatening for them. Among teenagers and adults, the disease manifests as a chronic and persistent cough along with common cold symptoms.

It typically takes two to three weeks after exposure for the symptoms to appear and symptoms can last up to ten weeks.

The Primary Care Service provides health advice via the webchat Heilsuvera or by calling 1700.