From Iceland — First Case Of Pertussis Recorded In Iceland Since 2019

First Case Of Pertussis Recorded In Iceland Since 2019

Published April 11, 2024

Words by
Photo by
mbl.is / Jón Pétur

Two individuals were recently diagnosed with pertussis (whooping cough) in the capital area. These are the first cases of the illness recorded in Iceland since 2019. The Directorate of Health reported the cases online.

Pertussis has been diagnosed in Iceland sporadically. A surge of domestic cases is expected every three to five years. Global transmission of the disease has increased over the last twenty years and is endemic in some countries.

In infants under six months old are particularly vulnerable to complications of pertussis, with it being potentially life-threatening for them. Among teenagers and adults, the disease manifests as a chronic and persistent cough along with common cold symptoms.

It typically takes two to three weeks after exposure for the symptoms to appear and symptoms can last up to ten weeks.

The Primary Care Service provides health advice via the webchat Heilsuvera or by calling 1700.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Icelandic Artists Participating In Nordic Eurovision Boycott Initiative

Icelandic Artists Participating In Nordic Eurovision Boycott Initiative

by

News
Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

by

News
Three Protesters Arrested At Bessastaðir

Three Protesters Arrested At Bessastaðir

by

News
Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

by

News
UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

by and

Show Me More!