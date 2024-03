From Iceland — Icelandic Tourist Board Warns Against Pickpockets In Major Tourist Destinations

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reports of stolen items at some of Iceland’s main tourist destinations have become more prevalent, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board. The organisation urges people to be aware of their belongings while visiting popular tourist attractions.

The Icelandic Tourist Board received reports that organised groups of pickpockets are likely at large, with large sums having been stolen from unsuspecting visitors.

According to the organisation, the following are a few tips on how to best avoid pickpockets and other theft: