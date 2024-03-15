From Iceland — Icelandic Tourist Board Warns Against Pickpockets In Major Tourist Destinations

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reports of stolen items at some of Iceland’s main tourist destinations have become more prevalent, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board. The organisation urges people to be aware of their belongings while visiting popular tourist attractions.

The Icelandic Tourist Board received reports that organised groups of pickpockets are likely at large, with large sums having been stolen from unsuspecting visitors.

According to the organisation, the following are a few tips on how to best avoid pickpockets and other theft:

Always protect your valuables.

Be always aware of your surroundings, especially if someone approaches you and tries to get your attention.

Close and hook (lock) all bags and purses to make it harder for pickpockets to get to them.

Place handbags in front of you when you are in a place where many people gather.

Keep money in a safe place (preferably in inner pockets) so that it cannot be easily snuck into. Don’t keep all your money in one place.

Never keep valuables in the outer pockets of clothing.

Keep a copy of your documents (passports, ID cards, etc.)

Notify police or rangers if you notice pickpocketing attempts or anything suspicious.

Report all theft to the police, even if it takes time away from your trip.