From Iceland — University Of Iceland To Implement Parking Fees In Autumn

Photo by Julia Staples University of Iceland

On March 13, the University of Iceland (HÍ) announced the implementation of parking fees on university grounds.

Parking on university grounds has been free for quite some time, apart from within the semicircle nearest to HÍ’s main building. This change implements parking fees for all parking lots on every university campus. According to the university, this is the first step to improving HÍ campuses’ traffic and environment.

Two tariff zones, P2 and P3, will be introduced on September 1, 2024.

The student organisation Röskva, which has held the majority in HÍ’s student council since 2017, has openly supported parking fees with the introduction of an affordable public transport pass for students. No decision has been made on such a transit pass.

Alongside the tariff, HÍ states that it will develop more eco-friendly ways to travel, for example with the construction of better cycling facilities.

P2 zones cost 220 ISK per hour. P3 costs 220 ISK for the first two hours, with a 65 ISK fee each hour thereafter.