From Iceland — Part Of Bergstaðastræti Will Become A "Living Street"

The stretch of Bergstaðastræti between Skólavörðustígur and Laugavegur will become a “living street” this summer, RÚV reports. This was announced at a meeting of the Environment & Planning Council of the City of Reykjavík. A living street is a street designed with priority given to pedestrians and cyclists.

The initiative started last year when residents and businesses along the street requested that this part of Bergstaðastræti be turned into a pedestrian zone.

During discussions by the city’s authorities, it became clear that if this section were to be turned into a pedestrian zone, the pedestrian area north of Laugavegur would need to be extended. This would also require changes to the layout and consultations with businesses in that area.

Instead, it is proposed that this section of the street be designated as a living street, where drivers must pay special attention to pedestrian traffic.

In a statement from representatives of the Social Democratic Alliance, the Progressive Party, the Pirate Party, the Reform Party, and the Left-Green Movement in the Environmental and Planning Council, it is said that representatives are positive about proceeding with the work to eventually designate the section as a pedestrian zone.

