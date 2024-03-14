From Iceland — Part Of Bergstaðastræti Will Become A "Living Street"

Part Of Bergstaðastræti Will Become A “Living Street”

Published March 14, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The stretch of Bergstaðastræti between Skólavörðustígur and Laugavegur will become a “living street” this summer, RÚV reports. This was announced at a meeting of the Environment & Planning Council of the City of Reykjavík. A living street is a street designed with priority given to pedestrians and cyclists.

The initiative started last year when residents and businesses along the street requested that this part of Bergstaðastræti be turned into a pedestrian zone.

During discussions by the city’s authorities, it became clear that if this section were to be turned into a pedestrian zone, the pedestrian area north of Laugavegur would need to be extended. This would also require changes to the layout and consultations with businesses in that area.

Instead, it is proposed that this section of the street be designated as a living street, where drivers must pay special attention to pedestrian traffic.

In a statement from representatives of the Social Democratic Alliance, the Progressive Party, the Pirate Party, the Reform Party, and the Left-Green Movement in the Environmental and Planning Council, it is said that representatives are positive about proceeding with the work to eventually designate the section as a pedestrian zone.

Note: We’re aware the photo accompanying this article is not of the stretch of Bergstaðastræti in question.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
The 2024 Icelandic Music Awards Announced

The 2024 Icelandic Music Awards Announced

by

News
Palestinian Family Reunification No Longer Prioritised

Palestinian Family Reunification No Longer Prioritised

by

News
Mould Detected In Froosh Smoothies

Mould Detected In Froosh Smoothies

by

News
Landmark Labour Negotiations Concluded

Landmark Labour Negotiations Concluded

by

News
Iceland To Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest

Iceland To Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest

by

News
Reykjavík Traffic On The Rise

Reykjavík Traffic On The Rise

by

Show Me More!