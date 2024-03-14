From Iceland — The 2024 Icelandic Music Awards Announced

On March 12, the winners of the Icelandic Music Awards were announced at Harpa. First awarded in 1960, the ceremony became an annual celebration of Icelandic music in 1993. Here are the winners of the 2024 Icelandic Music Awards.
Album of the year
Open category, Film and Theatre Music — Knock At The Cabin (OST) by Herdís Stefánsdóttir
Open category, Other Music — BRIDGES II by Ægir
Jazz — Innermost by Mikael Máni Ásmundsson
Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — Museum by JFDR
Classical and Contemporary — Atli Heimir Sveinsson: The Complete String Quartets by Siggi String Quartet
Song/Composition of the year
Jazz — “Íslendingur í Uluwatuhofi” by Stefán S. Stefánsson
Classical and Contemporary — “COR” by Bára Gísladóttir
Open category, Other Music — “Wandering Beings” by Guðmundur Pétursson
Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — “Skína” by PATRi!K & Luigi
Singer of the year
Jazz — Kristjana Stefánsdóttir
Classical and Contemporary — Jóhann Kristinsson
Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — Laufey
Performer of the year
Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — Laufey
Classical and Contemporary — Sæunn Þorsteinsdóttir
Jazz — Andrés Þór Gunnlaugsson
Open category — Mugison
Lyricist of the year
Vigdís Hafliðadóttir for “Hún ógnar mér” (Flott)
Event of the year
Sumarjazz á Jómfrúnni — Jakob Einar Jakobsson and Jómfrúin
Music video of the year
“Waiting” by Árný Margrét, directed by Guðmundur Kristinn Jónsson
Album cover of the year
The album cover of the year is decided in collaboration with the Association of Icelandic Illustrators (FÍT) and will be awarded at their ceremony on March 22. The following are nominated:
Átta by Sigur Rós, designed by Ragnar Helgi Ólafsson
v2,2 by Róshildur, designed by Þorgeir Kristinn Blöndal
Museum by JFDR, designed by Gréta Thorkelsdóttir og Dóra Dúna
Gleypir tígur, gleypir ljón by Tumi Árnason and Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, designed by Héðinn Finnsson (Íbbagoggur)
How to Start a Garden by Nanna, designed by Davíð Arnar Baldursson og Ragnar Þórhallsson
Ást & praktík by Hipsumhaps, designed by Viktor Weisshappel Vilhjálmsson
Newcomer of the year
Honorary Award
Hörður Áskelsson
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!