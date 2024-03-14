From Iceland — The 2024 Icelandic Music Awards Announced

Photo by Ístón

On March 12, the winners of the Icelandic Music Awards were announced at Harpa. First awarded in 1960, the ceremony became an annual celebration of Icelandic music in 1993. Here are the winners of the 2024 Icelandic Music Awards.

Album of the year

Open category, Film and Theatre Music — Knock At The Cabin (OST) by Herdís Stefánsdóttir

Open category, Other Music — BRIDGES II by Ægir

Jazz — Innermost by Mikael Máni Ásmundsson

Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — Museum by JFDR

Classical and Contemporary — Atli Heimir Sveinsson: The Complete String Quartets by Siggi String Quartet

Song/Composition of the year

Jazz — “Íslendingur í Uluwatuhofi” by Stefán S. Stefánsson

Classical and Contemporary — “COR” by Bára Gísladóttir

Open category, Other Music — “Wandering Beings” by Guðmundur Pétursson

Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — “Skína” by PATRi!K & Luigi

Singer of the year

Jazz — Kristjana Stefánsdóttir

Classical and Contemporary — Jóhann Kristinsson

Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — Laufey

Performer of the year

Pop, Rock, Rap, and Electronica — Laufey

Classical and Contemporary — Sæunn Þorsteinsdóttir

Jazz — Andrés Þór Gunnlaugsson

Open category — Mugison

Lyricist of the year

Vigdís Hafliðadóttir for “Hún ógnar mér” (Flott)

Event of the year

Sumarjazz á Jómfrúnni — Jakob Einar Jakobsson and Jómfrúin

Music video of the year

“Waiting” by Árný Margrét, directed by Guðmundur Kristinn Jónsson



Album cover of the year

The album cover of the year is decided in collaboration with the Association of Icelandic Illustrators (FÍT) and will be awarded at their ceremony on March 22. The following are nominated:

Átta by Sigur Rós, designed by Ragnar Helgi Ólafsson

v2,2 by Róshildur, designed by Þorgeir Kristinn Blöndal

Museum by JFDR, designed by Gréta Thorkelsdóttir og Dóra Dúna

Gleypir tígur, gleypir ljón by Tumi Árnason and Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, designed by Héðinn Finnsson (Íbbagoggur)

How to Start a Garden by Nanna, designed by Davíð Arnar Baldursson og Ragnar Þórhallsson

Ást & praktík by Hipsumhaps, designed by Viktor Weisshappel Vilhjálmsson

Newcomer of the year

Kári Egilsson

Honorary Award

Hörður Áskelsson