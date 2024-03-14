From Iceland — Palestinian Family Reunification No Longer Prioritised

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL), in collaboration with the Ministry of Judicial Affairs, no longer prioritises Palestinian applications for family reunification. Palestinian applicants have received priority since October 2023.

Authorities have granted 160 residence permits to Palestinians on the grounds of family reunification since October, 120 permits have been granted to Syrians, Venezuelans and Somalis.

Furthermore, ÚTL states that about 20 Palestinian reunification applications are in process. Approximately 320 applications from other countries are waiting to be serviced. ÚTL states on their website that due to this, Palestinian applications are no longer prioritised.

In early March, 72 individuals from Gaza were granted residence permits in Iceland on the basis of family reunification following an Icelandic delegation‘s efforts in Egypt.