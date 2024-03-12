From Iceland — Mould Detected In Froosh Smoothies

Mould Detected In Froosh Smoothies

Published March 12, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot / Froosh

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, MAST, warns against the consumption of several batches of Froosh Strawberry, Banana & Guava smoothies imported by Core wholesaler. The product did not pass the quality control of the manufacturing process. The mould toxin patulin was found to be too high in the product. In consultation with the health authorities of Garðabær, Hafnarfjörður, Kópavogur, Mosfellsbær, and Seltjarnarnes, the company has initiated a recall of the product.

The recall applies specifically to the following production lots: Froosh Strawberry, Banana & Guava, Country of Manufacture: Sweden, Best Before Date: 150 ml – 3.8.2024, 1.9.2024, 7.9.2024. 250 ml – 4.8.2024, 6.10.2024, 13.10.2024.

The recalled smoothies were distrubuted across the country in Bónus, Krónan, Samkaup, Hagkaup, Melabúðin, and Fjarðarkaup. Consumers who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it, dispose of it, or return it to the importer Core wholesaler, Víkurhvarf 1, Kópavogur.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Landmark Labour Negotiations Concluded

Landmark Labour Negotiations Concluded

by

News
Iceland To Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest

Iceland To Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest

by

News
Reykjavík Traffic On The Rise

Reykjavík Traffic On The Rise

by

News
Majority Against Strong Alcohol In Grocery Stores

Majority Against Strong Alcohol In Grocery Stores

by

News
40% Of Workers Unable To Make Ends Meet

40% Of Workers Unable To Make Ends Meet

by

News
Several Arrested After Country-Wide Police Raid

Several Arrested After Country-Wide Police Raid

by

Show Me More!