From Iceland — Mould Detected In Froosh Smoothies

Photo by Screenshot / Froosh

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, MAST, warns against the consumption of several batches of Froosh Strawberry, Banana & Guava smoothies imported by Core wholesaler. The product did not pass the quality control of the manufacturing process. The mould toxin patulin was found to be too high in the product. In consultation with the health authorities of Garðabær, Hafnarfjörður, Kópavogur, Mosfellsbær, and Seltjarnarnes, the company has initiated a recall of the product.

The recall applies specifically to the following production lots: Froosh Strawberry, Banana & Guava, Country of Manufacture: Sweden, Best Before Date: 150 ml – 3.8.2024, 1.9.2024, 7.9.2024. 250 ml – 4.8.2024, 6.10.2024, 13.10.2024.

The recalled smoothies were distrubuted across the country in Bónus, Krónan, Samkaup, Hagkaup, Melabúðin, and Fjarðarkaup. Consumers who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it, dispose of it, or return it to the importer Core wholesaler, Víkurhvarf 1, Kópavogur.