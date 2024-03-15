From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Músíktilraunir Finals, SnjóFest & More

Photo by Brynjar Gunnarsson

Spring has come and gone in Reykjavík after what felt like a very short weekend. But while snow is forecasted for the upcoming days and some might consider it gluggaveður, there’s plenty happening in town. As always, we’ve got you covered. If this doesn’t tempt you to leave the house, perhaps some of the other events listed on our listings website will.

SnjóFest

March 14-March 17 — Reykjavík & Blafjöll Ski Resort — 1 day 2000 ISK, 2 days 3000 ISK

It seems like every country with snow has some kind of a snow fest and this time around, Iceland is throwing its own. Taking place at Blafjöll Ski Resort and multiple locations in Reykjavík, including Bíó Paradís, Röntgen and Kaffibarinn, SnjóFest is set to bring together not only ski pros, but everyone who enjoys a good time. On the programme: parties, ski equipment testing, snow cinema and panel discussions. Ski, have fun, repeat? IZ

Hvísl í veggjunum

March 16,17,23,24 — Multiple times — Kannski gallery — Free

The feeling of loss is a common theme in the work of artists Megan Auður and Merik Goma. In Hvísl í veggjunum, Megan Auður confronts Icelandic perspectives on sexual assault and PTSD, while Merik Goma employs a cinematic approach to explore experiences of loss and the narratives that particularly impact black households. IZ



Viktor Orri & Álfheiður Erla – POEMS album release show

March 16 — 20:00 — Fríkirkjan — 4.900 ISK

Viktor Orri Árnason and Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir host the release concert for their album Poems and it promises to be a dreamy night of piano, vocals and a string quartet. Add to that lineup that the event is happening in Fríkirkjan — arguably Reykjavík’s most relaxing venue — and you’re guaranteed a wave of swoon-worthy sounds. Don’t sleep on this chance to experience two of Iceland’s most talented artists. CF

Roundstone in Concert

March 21 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK

New band Roundstone is dropping an EP, Sometimes I think about you all of the time, and invites you to their album release show at Mengi. With Irish musician Dominic Scott (Keane) on vocals and piano, and an impressive lineup of individuals supporting him in the band, Mengi will be rich with good sounds and good vibes. CF

Músíktilraunir 2024 Finals

March 16 — 17:00 — Harpa — 2.700 ISK

What will the next year bring us in terms of new Icelandic music? If the freshest, weirdest and not-so-mainstream music is your cup of tea, visit the finals of the Icelandic battle of the bands, Músíktilraunir, at Harpa. These are the artists competing for the final prize: Chögma, Cloud Cinema, Eló, Flórurnar, Frýs, Slysh, Social Suicide, Tommi G, Vampíra and Þögn. Have you heard of any of them? We bet you haven’t! IZ