From Iceland — New Eruption On Reykjanes Peninsula

Photo by DCPEM/Björn Oddsson via Vedur.is

A new eruption began on the Reykjanes peninsula March 16 at 20:23. A three km long fissure is currently erupting between Hagafell and Stóra Skógfell. The eruption was preceded by a brief period of seismic activity in the area.

The length and location of the fissure is similar to the eruption on 8 February, 2024.

The lava was flowing overnight over Grindavíkurvegur to the south and along the defensive walls erected to protect the Njarðvíkur water pipelines.

The Iceland Meteorological Office reported several hours after the eruption began that the rate of lava flow has remained steady along the fissure. The lava is moving at a rate of 1 km/hr.

The Met office isn’t ruling out the lava reaching the sea if the current rate of lava flow continues.

Volcanic activity in the area continues to be fed by a magma reservoir beneath Svartsengi. Prior to this eruption, the reservoir was partially depleted by an event on March 2 that resulted in a dike intrusion, but no eruption.

