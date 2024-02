From Iceland — Edda Award Nominations Announced

Photo by Film Still/Driving Mum

The nominations for the Edda Awards 2024 were publicly announced on February 16.

The Edda Awards have been presented annually by the Icelandic Film and Television Academy since 1999. This year’s ceremony marks a milestone as it separates film and television awards, with the Edda Film Awards 2024 set to be presented on April 13. The television awards will be presented in the autumn. Hilmar Oddsson’s Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum) received 10 nominations, and Elsa María Jakobsdóttir’s Villibráð (Wild Game) received 9. The Grapevine has extensively covered the nominated films throughout the year — click the linked titles below to read up on the films.

The nominations are as follows:

CHILDREN’S AND YOUTH PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

Konni

Sætur (Felt Cute)

Þið kannist við…

FOREIGN FILM OF THE YEAR

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

Konni

Super Soldier

Uppskrift: lífið eftir dauðann

FILM OF THE YEAR

SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

Dunhagi 11

Sorg etur hjarta

Sætur (Felt Cute)

VISUAL EFFECTS OF THE YEAR

Davíð Jón Ögmundsson, Dragos Vilcu, Árni Gestur Sigfússon & Rob Tasker for Napóleonsskjölin (Operation Napoleon)

(Operation Napoleon) Jean-Michel Boublil, Jörundur Rafn Arnarson for Northern Comfort

Atli Þór Einarsson for Óráð (Delirium)

COSTUMES OF THE YEAR

Helga Rós V. Hannam for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Helga Rós V. Hannam for Kuldi (Cold)

(Cold) Arndís Ey for Tilverur (Solitude)

MAKEUP OF THE YEAR

Kristín Júlla Kristjánsdóttir for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Kristín Júlla Kristjánsdóttir for Kuldi (Cold)

Guðbjörg Huldís Kristinsdóttir for Villibráð (Wild Game)

SCREENPLAY OF THE YEAR

Hilmar Oddsson for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Erlingur Óttar Thoroddsen for Kuldi (Cold)

Tyrfingur Tyrfingsson and Elsa María Jakobsdóttir for Villibráð (Wild Game)

SOUND OF THE YEAR

Matis Rei for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Björn Viktorsson for Northern Comfort

Huldar Freyr Arnarson for Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

EDITING OF THE YEAR

Gunnar B. Guðbjörnsson and Kristján Loðmfjörð for Napóleonsskjölin (Operation Napoleon)

Hendrik Mägar for Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Ivor Šonje for Tilverur (Solitude)

CINEMATOGRAPHY OF THE YEAR

Óttar Guðnason for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Árni Filippusson for Napóleonsskjölin (Operation Napoleon)

Ants Tammik for Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

LEAD ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson for Tilverur (Solitude)

Gísli Örn Garðarsson for Villibráð (Wild Game)

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson for Napóleonsskjölin (Operation Napoleon)

Hilmir Snær Guðnason for Villibráð (Wild Game)

Björn Hlynur Haraldsson for Villibráð (Wild Game)

LEAD ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Kristbjörg Kjeld for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Elín Hall for Kuldi (Cold)

Vivian Ólafsdóttir for Napóleonsskjölin (Operation Napoleon)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir for Kuldi (Cold)

Selma Björnsdóttir for Kuldi (Cold)

Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir for Villibráð (Wild Game)

PRODUCTION DESIGN OF THE YEAR

Heimir Sverrisson for Napóleonsskjölin (Operation Napoleon)

Hulda Helgadóttir, Eggert Ketilsson for Northern Comfort

Heimir Sverrisson for Villibráð (Wild Game)

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Hilmar Oddsson for Á ferð með mömmu (Driving Mum)

Anna Hints for Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Elsa María Jakobsdóttir for Villibráð (Wild Game)

ORIGINAL SCORE OF THE YEAR