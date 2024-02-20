From Iceland — Grindavík Re-Opens 24/7 For Residents

Grindavík Re-Opens 24/7 For Residents

Published February 20, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The town of Grindavík re-opened as of 7:00 Tuesday morning, permitting residents to visit their homes or work 24/7 at their own risk. The town’s 3,700 residents have been evacuated since a swarm of earthquakes on November 10, 2023, that caused extensive damage to the area, including massive crevasses that have only been discovered in the months since the evacuation.

Around 100 people made their way into the town this morning. Police Chief Úlfar Lúðvíksson says he does not expect anyone to be spending the night and recommends against it. He is urging those who do enter the town to be extremely careful.

Grindavík is not open to any and all visitors. Only residents, workers and necessary safety staff are permitted to enter the town.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Edda Award Nominations Announced

Edda Award Nominations Announced

by

News
Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

by

News
Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

by

News
People Aren’t Showing Up For Cancer Screenings

People Aren’t Showing Up For Cancer Screenings

by

News
Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

by

News
Palestinian Family Violently Deported, But Safety Of Refugees Remains Top Priority Officials Say

Palestinian Family Violently Deported, But Safety Of Refugees Remains Top Priority Officials Say

by

Show Me More!