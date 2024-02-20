From Iceland — Grindavík Re-Opens 24/7 For Residents

Photo by Art Bicnick

The town of Grindavík re-opened as of 7:00 Tuesday morning, permitting residents to visit their homes or work 24/7 at their own risk. The town’s 3,700 residents have been evacuated since a swarm of earthquakes on November 10, 2023, that caused extensive damage to the area, including massive crevasses that have only been discovered in the months since the evacuation.

Around 100 people made their way into the town this morning. Police Chief Úlfar Lúðvíksson says he does not expect anyone to be spending the night and recommends against it. He is urging those who do enter the town to be extremely careful.

Grindavík is not open to any and all visitors. Only residents, workers and necessary safety staff are permitted to enter the town.