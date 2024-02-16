From Iceland — Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Blue Lagoon will open for business again today. The decision was reportedly made in consultation with local authorities. The popular tourist site has been closed since February 8, when an eruption began between Sundhnúkagígar and Stóra Skógfell, just northeast of the Blue Lagoon and Svartsengi power plant.

Around 150 people were at the Blue Lagoon — which includes the lagoon itself, as well as Silica Hotel, the Retreat hotel, and restaurants Lava and Moss — when last week’s eruption began around 6:00. It took approximately 40 minutes to evacuate the premises.

Lava from the Feb. 8 eruption crossed over the road leading to the Blue Lagoon, so visitors will have to take an alternative route.

As previously reported, the Icelandic Meteorological Office has recorded a daily land rise of 0.5 – 1 cm beneath Svartsengi, which was also the case in the wake of previous eruptions in the area. It is predicted that another eruption or dyke intrusion will occur within the coming weeks.