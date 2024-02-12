From Iceland — Magma Continues To Accumulate, Hot Water Restored

It was confirmed at a meeting this morning between geologists and the Department Of Civil Protection and Emergency Management that magma has continued to accumulate beneath Svartsengi, causing land rise in the area. The magma reservoir under Svartsengi has been feeding the eruptions taking place on the Reykjanes peninsula since December, including the most recent on February 8.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, land rise is occurring at a rate of 0.5 to 1 cm per day, just as it had following the previous eruptions along Sundhnjúkagígar to the northeast of the Blue Lagoon and just north of Grindavík. the Met office indicates another dyke intrusion or volcanic eruption is likely in the coming weeks.

Hot Water Returning To The Region

HS Veitur confirmed this morning that the hot water supply has been restored for residents of Suðurnes, who have been without hot water since the Feb. 8 eruption damaged pipelines.

While residents may be eager to let that steamy sulphuric smelling H2O flow, HS Veitur recommends the slow and steady approach. Radiators and under-floor heating should be turned on low and allowed to be brought up to temperature slowly before increasing hot water flow further.

Some pipes may have been damaged by the freezing temperatures over the past days, making it important for hot water to be monitored as it’s restored to individual households.