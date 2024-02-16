From Iceland — Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

Photo by Mbl.is / Arnþór

A large fire broke out at the N1 garage on Fellsmúli in Reykjavík’s Skeifan neighbourhood Thursday evening. All units of the city’s fire brigade were dispatched to the scene and managed to put the fire out overnight.

Mbl.is reports that it is unclear whether businesses in the same building will be able to operate as normal today. Police and fire crews are currently securing the building to investigate the source of the fire and to rule out arson.