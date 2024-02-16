From Iceland — Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

Published February 16, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Mbl.is / Arnþór

A large fire broke out at the N1 garage on Fellsmúli in Reykjavík’s Skeifan neighbourhood Thursday evening. All units of the city’s fire brigade were dispatched to the scene and managed to put the fire out overnight.

Mbl.is reports that it is unclear whether businesses in the same building will be able to operate as normal today. Police and fire crews are currently securing the building to investigate the source of the fire and to rule out arson.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

by

News
People Aren’t Showing Up For Cancer Screenings

People Aren’t Showing Up For Cancer Screenings

by

News
Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

by

News
Palestinian Family Violently Deported, But Safety Of Refugees Remains Top Priority Officials Say

Palestinian Family Violently Deported, But Safety Of Refugees Remains Top Priority Officials Say

by

News
Magma Continues To Accumulate, Hot Water Restored

Magma Continues To Accumulate, Hot Water Restored

by

News
Eruption Is Almost Over

Eruption Is Almost Over

by

Show Me More!