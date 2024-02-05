From Iceland — Famous Cat Banned From Hagkaup

Photo by Facebook/Spottaði Diegó

Diegó, a cat living in Reykjavík’s Skeifan neighbourhood, has become famous for being a regular at the local A4 store, where he often enjoys laying on top of stacks of papers. It has been reported that Diegó has recently become a frequent visitor at the Hagkaup grocery store, but health authorities have now reportedly banned him from entering.

Gunnar Steinn Þórsson, Hagkaup store manager, says, “It’s cold in the entrance and you can understand that animals seek warmth inside, but we just have to follow the rules.” According to health regulations, guide dogs are the only animals allowed inside grocery stores. “Cats just do as they please regardless of whether humans agree or not. He obviously hasn’t read any of the rules.”

Diegó is so popular he united over 14 thousand people in a Facebook group Spottaði Diegó. The group members regularly post photos of sightings of the famous feline around Skeifan. The Hagkaup ban sparked a discussion among Diegó’s fans. One of them has even created a petition to make the cat a bed at the Hagkaup’s entrance.

Last year, Diegó had an accident and had to undergo surgery. A fundraiser for the surgery has been launched and Hagkaup, A4 and Domino’s have supported the cat with generous donations.