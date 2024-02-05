From Iceland — Laufey Wins Grammy For "Bewitched"

Photo by AFP/Valerie Macon Joana Fontina

On February 4, Laufey’s Bewitched won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. This is the artist’s first Grammy.

Among other nominees in the same category were Bruce Springsteen and Rickie Lee Jones.

In her acceptance speech, Laufey thanked her parents and grandparents for introducing her to music and her twin sister, Junia, for being her biggest supporter.

Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, the Minister of Culture and Business Affairs, wrote on Facebook: “This is a huge milestone and a victory not just for Laufey herself, but for Icelandic cultural life.”

Last week, Laufey won the Artist of The Year award at the annual Grapevine Music Awards. As Laufey was in LA at the time, her dad Jón Sigurgeirsson accepted the award on her behalf.

