From Iceland — Italian Man Arrested In Iceland For Sexual Coercion

A man in his fifties has been arrested for sexually exploiting underage girls, reports RÚV. Though he is a resident of Iceland, the man is an Italian national and authorities in that country have requested his extradition. He is not suspected of offences against Icelandic girls.

The man is suspected of contacting around 50 Italian girls under the legal age on social media to persuade them to send him explicit images. According to the Italian police, he obtained them through threats and bribes. He has been taken into custody.

Locating the man in Iceland has proven difficult as he used numerous aliases and foreign phone numbers. The Italian law enforcement authorities are awaiting his extradition to Italy.

Grímur Grímsson, chief superintendent at the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, stated that the man was arrested over the weekend and is not suspected of offences against Icelandic girls.

Legal proceedings like these go through the Ministry of Justice and the State Prosecutor’s Office, which can instruct the police to enforce them. That has been done in this case.